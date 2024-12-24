Christmas Sports Feast: A Gift for Fans Everywhere

From the NBA to the NFL, Here’s Your Full Christmas Sports Schedule

The holidays aren’t just about presents and eggnog—they’re about sports! This year, fans can unwrap a full slate of games on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Here’s your guide to all the festive action:

Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24)

Hawai’i Bowl

South Florida vs. San José State

Kickoff: 8 PM ET

Where: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu

Watch on ESPN

Nothing says “Mele Kalikimaka” like a tropical showdown under the Hawaiian lights. South Florida and San José State square off in the only college football bowl game of the night.

Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25)

NBA Matchups:

12 PM: Spurs @ Knicks – San Antonio heads to Madison Square Garden in the day’s opener.

Spurs @ Knicks – San Antonio heads to Madison Square Garden in the day’s opener. 2:30 PM: Timberwolves @ Mavericks – Luka Doncic looks to light up the scoreboard in Dallas.

Timberwolves @ Mavericks – Luka Doncic looks to light up the scoreboard in Dallas. 5 PM: 76ers @ Celtics – Two Eastern Conference powerhouses collide in Boston.

76ers @ Celtics – Two Eastern Conference powerhouses collide in Boston. 8 PM: Lakers @ Warriors – LeBron vs. Curry is the holiday primetime showstopper.

Lakers @ Warriors – LeBron vs. Curry is the holiday primetime showstopper. 10:30 PM: Nuggets @ Suns – Jokic and Durant cap off the NBA’s Christmas showcase.

NFL Doubleheader:

1 PM: Chiefs @ Steelers – Kansas City’s explosive offense clashes with Pittsburgh’s defense.

Chiefs @ Steelers – Kansas City’s explosive offense clashes with Pittsburgh’s defense. 4:30 PM: Ravens @ Texans – Baltimore travels to Houston in a matchup with playoff implications.

Whether you’re a basketball fan, a football enthusiast, or both, Christmas Day offers a smorgasbord of sports entertainment. Be sure to tune in and make your holiday season even brighter!

From all of us, we wish you a Merry Christmas filled with sports magic and a winning start to the New Year!