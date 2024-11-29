Championship Friday: State Football Finals Take Center Stage on WCSI

Today marks Championship Friday in Indiana high school football, with the IHSAA 4A and 6A State Finals taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium. WCSI will provide live coverage of both games, starting at 3:00 p.m.

4A Championship: East Noble vs. New Palestine (3:00 p.m.)

The East Noble Knights (13-1) and New Palestine Dragons (13-0) meet in a clash of rushing powerhouses. New Palestine boasts a high-powered ground game led by Caden Jacobia and Josh Ranes, averaging over 240 rushing yards per game. East Noble counters with workhorse Dylan Krehl, who has rushed for over 120 yards in six consecutive games. This matchup promises physical battles in the trenches and could come down to which team controls the line of scrimmage.

6A Championship: Westfield vs. Brownsburg (7:00 p.m.)

The nightcap features the Westfield Shamrocks (12-1) and Brownsburg Bulldogs (12-1). Westfield enters on a seven-game winning streak, anchored by standout running back Deacon King and a stifling defense. Brownsburg, fresh off a 31-27 semifinal win over Center Grove, brings an explosive rushing attack led by Iosua Stephens and Brady Lewis. With a prior 17-13 win over Westfield earlier this season, Brownsburg will aim to repeat that success, but the neutral venue could tip the scales.

Catch all the action on 1010 WCSI, 98.1 FM, or stream online at 1010wcsi.com.