Cavaliers End Pacers’ Winning Streak

The Cleveland Cavaliers snapped the Indiana Pacers’ six-game winning streak Tuesday with a 127-117 victory. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavs with 35 points, while Darius Garland and Evan Mobley added 24 and 22 points, respectively.

Pascal Siakam paced the Pacers with 23 points, but Indiana missed the presence of Tyrese Haliburton, who sat out with a groin strain. Despite cutting the deficit to five points late in the game, the Pacers couldn’t complete the comeback. Indiana will aim to get back on track Thursday against Detroit.