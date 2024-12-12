Caitlin Clark Named Time’s Athlete of the Year

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark continues to make headlines, being named Time’s Athlete of the Year after a jaw-dropping rookie season. Clark, who led the Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016, broke records and captured hearts with her electrifying performances. As the WNBA Rookie of the Year, All-Star, and All-WNBA First Team selection, Clark’s impact goes far beyond the hardwood, inspiring a new generation of basketball fans.

Her ability to drain clutch threes, command the court, and bring sold-out crowds to their feet has turned Clark into a household name. As the Fever look to build on their success, Clark’s leadership and undeniable talent will undoubtedly keep Indiana buzzing.