Caitlin Clark Caps Off Historic Year with AP Female Athlete of the Year Honor

Caitlin Clark, a generational talent in women’s basketball, has cemented her place in history by being named the 2024 AP Female Athlete of the Year. Clark’s meteoric rise has redefined the sport, captivating fans from her record-breaking collegiate career at Iowa to her jaw-dropping rookie season with the Indiana Fever in the WNBA.

Clark’s accomplishments in 2024 read like a wish list for any athlete. She concluded her NCAA career as the all-time leading scorer in Division I basketball with 3,951 points, shattering records for three-pointers (548) and field goals (1,293). Her dominance led Iowa to its second consecutive national championship game and drew unprecedented attention to women’s basketball. The NCAA women’s championship game even outdrew the men’s Final Four, with nearly 19 million viewers—a holiday-sized milestone for the sport.

Her transition to the WNBA only fueled her star power. Clark broke league records for single-season points scored, assists, and three-pointers made. She became the fastest player in league history to reach 300 career assists, all while leading the Fever to their first playoff berth since 2016. With 19 double-digit scoring games and multiple triple-doubles, Clark delivered on the hype and inspired the next generation of basketball players.

Beyond the stats, Clark’s impact off the court has been equally significant. Her popularity packed arenas across the nation, and her humility and approachability won over fans of all ages. As the centerpiece of growing women’s sports viewership, Clark has played a key role in elevating the profile of women’s basketball to levels previously thought impossible.

From her long-range “logo” three-pointers to her ability to break records like holiday ornaments, Caitlin Clark has made 2024 a year to remember. With her AP Female Athlete of the Year accolade, she continues to bring attention and admiration to a sport that’s now shining brighter than ever.