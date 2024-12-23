Bull Dogs Outrun Olympians in Crosstown Showdown

Columbus North’s boys’ basketball team defeated Columbus East 59-42 Friday night in one of the state’s most anticipated rivalry games. Both teams came into the matchup with matching 5-0 records, but it was North that started fast, jumping out to a 7-0 lead. The Bull Dogs controlled the tempo early and built a 33-24 lead by halftime.

North senior Nate Enneking put on a show, leading all scorers with 21 points, including clutch three-pointers and key free throws. Austin Perry chipped in 14 points, eight rebounds, and a pair of big blocks that energized the home crowd. Max Coomes added eight points, including two deep three-pointers, while Caleb Ferguson and Garrett Long each contributed key buckets in the paint.

East refused to back down, battling hard behind Keaton Lawson and Danny Coriden, who each scored 12 points. Lawson, who entered the game averaging 26 points, was held below his season average but still made an impact with strong drives to the rim. Ethan Bumbalough added eight points, and Carter Patterson scored six while leading the team with five rebounds.

Both teams showcased their talent, with North’s defense standing tall and East showing flashes of their high-powered offense. The Bull Dogs head into the Batesville Tournament, while the Olympians will look to bounce back at the Greenwood Tournament.