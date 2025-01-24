Bull Dogs Dominate the Mat in Gymnastics Victory

The Columbus North Bull Dogs leaped, flipped, and vaulted to victory Thursday night, earning a 108.725 to 103.4 win over New Palestine in gymnastics action. Senior standout Reese Euler was the star of the meet, claiming the all-around title with an impressive 37.9. Euler swept the events, taking first place on vault (9.45), bars (9.35), beam (9.6), and floor (9.5).

Her beam performance, a key focus for improvement this season, was a balancing act of brilliance, solidifying her reputation as one of the area’s top gymnasts. Supporting her efforts, teammates Hayden Harper and Hannah Perry delivered clutch performances, with Harper placing third in the all-around and Perry finishing third on the floor.

Head coach Bob Arthur praised the team’s effort against a tough group of judges, who held competitors to high standards throughout the meet. Next up for the Bull Dogs is a showdown against Bloomington South on January 30, where North hopes to keep their momentum soaring.