Bull Dogs Dominate Panthers in Wrestling

The Columbus North wrestling team took down Jennings County 54-18 on Tuesday, fueled by a flurry of technical falls and pins. Justice Thornton, ranked No. 7 at 138 pounds, started the night strong with a technical fall. Luke Spurgeon and Asher Ratliff added tech falls at 150 and 157, respectively, while Jackson Haston, Eric Streeval, and Evan Saevre delivered pins to secure the Bull Dogs’ commanding lead.

North now sets its sights on the Conference Indiana meet this weekend, aiming for their first-ever team title.