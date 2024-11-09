Brown County Eagles Open Season with Thrilling Win Over Eastern Greene

The Brown County Eagles girls’ basketball team kicked off their season with an exciting 41-40 victory over Eastern Greene. Led by senior guard Ava Stogsdill, who netted a game-high 16 points, the Eagles showed resilience under pressure, ultimately prevailing in a tight fourth quarter. Junior forward Rae Jackson added 13 points, providing crucial support as the Eagles held on for the win.

This triumph marks a promising start for new head coach Bob Susemichel, who praised his team’s heart and focus. The Eagles will look to build on this momentum in upcoming games. Keep up with Brown County’s progress and game updates at 1010wcsi.com.