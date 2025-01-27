Boys Basketball: High-Flying Weekends and Key Wins

Columbus North:

The Bull Dogs clawed out a thrilling 54-53 victory against Perry Meridian on Saturday. Caleb Ferguson paced North with 16 points, supported by Garrett Long’s 12 points, including a second-half dunk that ignited the team. Nate Enneking (11 points) and Austin Perry (10 points) also delivered key contributions in a balanced offensive attack. North’s stellar free-throw shooting—23-of-28, including 11-of-13 in the fourth quarter—was the difference in the game. North moves to 10-3 and will host Southport in a Conference Indiana showdown on Friday.

Columbus East:

The Olympians split their weekend matchups, starting with a 63-40 win over Scottsburg on Friday. East’s defense held the Warriors to just five points in the second quarter, while Mason Reeves lit it up from beyond the arc, draining five triples to finish with 15 points. Judah Lewis added nine points off the bench in his varsity debut. On Saturday, the Olympians pushed preseason No. 1 Jeffersonville to the brink but fell 55-53 on a last-second shot. Lawson (16 points, seven rebounds), Coriden (14 points), and Lewis (12 points) led a valiant effort, with East showing their ability to compete with top-tier teams.

Hauser:

The Jets soared with two dominant wins. On Friday, Hauser crushed Waldron 63-40, led by Ledger Gelfius with 20 points. The Jets followed that performance with a 60-21 rout of Rising Sun on Saturday, as Collin Buck scored 15 points and Stryker Gill recorded nine assists. Hauser remains unbeaten in the Mid-Hoosier Conference, with their sights set on continued success heading into postseason play.

Columbus Christian:

Despite strong individual performances, the Crusaders fell 66-50 to Traders Point Christian on Friday. Elijah Fields led with 18 points, while Jayden Howe and Heath Harrison added 11 and 10 points, respectively. The Crusaders aim to shore up their defense as they prepare for their next game.