Big Ten Heavyweights Collide: No. 12 Purdue Hosts No. 20 Michigan

Get ready for a blockbuster Big Ten showdown tonight as the No. 12 Purdue Boilermakers (15-5, 7-2) face off against the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines (14-4, 6-1) at Mackey Arena.

Purdue is looking to rebound after a rare home loss to Ohio State, which exposed cracks in the Boilermakers’ typically impenetrable defense. Purdue leads the conference in turnover margin (+3.78) and will need to lean on that edge against Michigan’s twin towers, Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf, who anchor the Wolverines’ defense and dominate the boards.

The Boilermakers’ Trey Kaufman-Renn has been a force to be reckoned with, averaging 22.7 points and 8 rebounds over the last three games. However, Purdue’s struggles from long range (just 8-of-34 in their last three contests) may pose a challenge against Michigan’s defense, which ranks second in the league in opponent shooting percentage and rebounding.

With both teams jockeying for position in the Big Ten standings, this game is shaping up to be a battle in the paint. Tip-off is at 7 PM—don’t miss it!