Basketball Showdown: Winter Rivalry Week is Here!

Hoops fans, it’s the most wonderful time of the year—Winter Rivalry Week! The Columbus North Bull Dogs and Columbus East Olympians are set to square off in a pair of high-energy basketball matchups that promise plenty of excitement.

The action tips off tonight as the Columbus North girls visit Columbus East. North comes in riding momentum from a thrilling 62-59 win over Seymour, while East is eager to defend their home court. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m., and you can catch all the action live on 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM, with pregame starting at 7 p.m.

Tomorrow night, it’s the boys’ turn to shine as Columbus North hosts Columbus East at Memorial Gym. North, fresh off a 54-44 victory over Greenwood, will look to slow down East’s high-scoring offense. The Olympians enter the game undefeated at 5-0, with standout Keaton Lawson leading the charge. His ability to rack up points and grab boards makes him a force to be reckoned with.

Adding to the excitement, North will honor its 2015 girls’ basketball state championship team at halftime during Friday night’s game. Be sure to join Jeremy Giggy and Jonathan Titus for this special broadcast on WINN 104.9 FM! Pregame coverage begins at 7:10 p.m. on WINN 104.9, with tip-off at 7:30 p.m. Rivalries don’t get better than this—don’t miss the action!