Area High School Basketball Postponements for Friday, January 10th
The following area boys high school basketball games have been postponed for Friday, January 10th:
North Decatur at Hauser
Columbus North at Terre Haute North- Rescheduled for Saturday, January 11th; JV & 9th will start at 4:00 PM with Varsity to follow JV around 5:30 PM
Brown County at Edgewood
Charlestown at Seymour
Shelbyville at Franklin
Jennings County at Brownstown Central- Rescheduled for Tuesday, February 11th
New Albany at Jeffersonville- Rescheduled for Tuesday, February 11th
The following area girls high school basketball game has been postponed for Friday, January 10th:
Brown County at Edgewood