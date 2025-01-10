Area High School Basketball Postponements for Friday, January 10th

The following area boys high school basketball games have been postponed for Friday, January 10th:

North Decatur at Hauser

Columbus North at Terre Haute North- Rescheduled for Saturday, January 11th; JV & 9th will start at 4:00 PM with Varsity to follow JV around 5:30 PM

Brown County at Edgewood

Charlestown at Seymour

Shelbyville at Franklin

Jennings County at Brownstown Central- Rescheduled for Tuesday, February 11th

New Albany at Jeffersonville- Rescheduled for Tuesday, February 11th

The following area girls high school basketball game has been postponed for Friday, January 10th:

Brown County at Edgewood