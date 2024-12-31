A Heartfelt Thank You to Columbus and Bartholomew County

As 2024 comes to an end, I want to take a moment to thank you—our loyal listeners and passionate sports fans—for an unforgettable year. Here at 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM, we’ve had the privilege of being your home for local sports, and it’s been an honor to keep you informed, entertained, and connected to the moments that define our community.

Reflecting on an Incredible 2024

This year was packed with thrilling moments across our local sports scene, and I’m proud of the role we’ve played in bringing those stories to life. Fall sports were front and center, with Columbus North and Columbus East high school football taking the stage. It was a blast to call these games alongside the legendary Dick Johnson, as well as guest analysts Alex Cowan and Andy Hatfield, who each joined us for two games, adding fresh perspectives and expert insights to our broadcasts.

As the seasons changed, we shifted our focus to an action-packed basketball season. From Hauser to Columbus East and Columbus North, boys’ and girls’ basketball have been filled with edge-of-your-seat action from myself and Jonathan Titus, and we’ve been there for nearly every layup, buzzer-beater, and hard-fought win. The passion and determination of our local athletes continue to inspire us all.

Beyond the gridiron and the hardwood, our coverage extended to all local sports, shining a spotlight on soccer, wrestling, cross-country, tennis, golf, swimming and more. From individual triumphs to team victories, it’s been a joy to highlight the talent and heart of our community.

Honoring a Legend

This year was also bittersweet as we said goodbye to a true icon in local sports broadcasting. Sam Simmermaker, a Hall of Famer with decades of legendary sportscasting to his name, retired in 2024, leaving behind a legacy that is unmatched. Sam’s voice and passion for local sports have been a cornerstone of our community, and as your Sports Director, I am committed to carrying on the tradition of excellence he and our team established. His impact will forever inspire us to deliver the best in sports coverage.

Looking Ahead to 2025

As we step into 2025, we’re excited to bring you even more of what you love: live coverage of Columbus North, Columbus East, and Hauser athletics, in-depth reporting on all local sports, and insights into Indiana Hoosiers football and basketball, including live broadcasts as we follow the Hoosiers on to victory. You can also count on continued coverage of IU Columbus, Columbus Christian, the Indiana Fever, the Pacers, Colts, and everything in between. From the first whistle to the final buzzer, we’ll be there to keep you connected.

Thank You, Columbus and Bartholomew County

On behalf of the entire team at 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM, I want to thank you for making us a part of your lives. Your support, enthusiasm, and love for local sports, which includes passionately cheering on a whole host of student athletes, many incredibly hard working and dedicated coaching staff members, and unrivaled Athletic Departments, continues to fuel everything we do. As we say goodbye to a memorable 2024, let’s look forward to a winning 2025 filled with incredible moments on and off the field.

Here’s to a new year of teamwork, community spirit, and unforgettable sports memories. Thank you for being with us every step of the way. Let’s make 2025 our best year yet!

Gratefully,

Jeremy Giggy

Sports Director

1010 WCSI, 98.1 FM, WIN 104.9, 106.1 The River, and 101.5 WKKG