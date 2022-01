website maker

Sam Simmermaker

Sports Director

Kevin Kelley

Program Director



Local Sports Voice

Tune in every morning for a recap on the local sports scene from Sports Director, Sam Simmermaker. As a 2006 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, Sam is a legend in the state of Indiana. His awards include member of the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame (1998)…Sportscaster of the Year in 1971…National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association Board Member since 2000 and twice Indiana Sportscaster of the year (1976 and 1997).

For the best local high school broadcasts, tune into 1010 WCSI and Sam Simmermaker.

Local Sports Updates from Sam Simmermaker Monday, January 3rd IU Women 70 Maryland 63 (OT) Columbus North’s Ali Patberg led the Hoosiers with 18 points. She had one steal, two rebounds, three assists, and played the entire 45 minutes without a turnover. Columbus East girls basketball is home to Pekin Eastern Monday with the JV game starting at 5:30 PM. Columbus East girls are 17th in the latest Indiana Basketball Coaches Association All-Class Poll. Wednesday, December 29th Boys Basketball Tourneys Noblesville Crown Point 63 Columbus North 56; King 26 & Horn 20

Lawrence Central 62 Columbus North 61 (OT); Horn 28 & King 18 Columbus North will play in the 7th place game Wednesday at 2:30 PM vs. Roncalli Edinburgh Indy Lutheran 46 Hauser 25

Hauser 67 South Putnam 64 Hauser will play in the 5th place game Wednesday at 4:00 PM Columbus Christian Columbus Hawks 88 Columbus Christian 57

Columbus Christian 49 Mooresville Christian 38 (7th place)

Columbus Hawks 84 Horizon Christian 39 (3rd place) Wrestling Connersville Spartan Classic Columbus North will have six wrestlers in Wednesday’s championship quarterfinals. Seven Bull Dog grapplers will compete overall. Columbus East will be among 32 teams at the annual Al Smith Tourney in Mishawaka starting Wednesday. Gymnastics Seymour 99.40 Columbus East 98.95 Girls Basketball Columbus North in the BodyArmor Showcase in Jeffersonville. The Bull Dogs opponent has been changed from Butler Traditional (KY) High School to Henry Clay (KY) High School. Game time is 3:00 PM Wednesday.

Columbus East is home to Zionsville with a Jayvee start at 5:30 PM on Wednesday.

Hauser at Crothersville Tuesday was postponed and rescheduled for January 14th, varsity only.

Hauser has added a girls opponent on January 4th at 6:00 PM (JV). The Jets will meet Monrovia. Tuesday, December 28th Boys Basketball Columbus Christian 8-team Holiday Tourney Pleasant View Christian 54 Columbus Christian 51

King’s Academy 77 Columbus Christian 63

Columbus Hawks 92 King’s Academy 44 Columbus Christian plays Columbus Hawks at 1:00 PM Tuesday afternoon Holiday Tourneys Columbus North vs. Crown Point in Noblesville Holiday Tourney at 12:45 PM Tuesday afternoon

Hauser opens the Edinburgh Holiday Tourney at 10:00 AM Tuesday vs. Indy Lutheran. Win or lose, the Jets play again at 6:00 PM Tuesday.

Columbus North wrestling at Connersville Spartan Classic Tuesday

Columbus East wrestling at Scottsburg Warrior Invitational Tuesday

Columbus East gymnastics at Seymour Tuesday Former longtime Columbus North cross country and track coach Rick Weinheimer has a new book: “Excellence 366”. He will be doing a book launch Wednesday in the cafeteria at North at 7:00 PM. Books will be available for sale, and light refreshments will be served. There will also be a short presentation by the coach.

Live Sports Broadcast Schedule

2021-2022 Basketball Broadcast Schedule Date Teams Pregame/Tip Off Fri., January 7 Terre Haute North at Columbus North 7:20 P / 8:00 P Sat., January 8 Cannelton at Columbus Christian 6:50 P / 7:30 P Tue., January 11 Shelbyville at Columbus East 6:50 P / 7:30 P Fri., January 14 Bloomington South at Columbus East 6:50 P / 7:30 P Sat., January 15 Seymour at Columbus East 6:50 P / 7:30 P Tue., January 18 Mooresville at Columbus East 6:50 P / 7:30 P Fri., January 21 Waldron at Hauser 6:50 P / 7:30 P Sat., January 22 Perry Meridian at Columbus North 6:50 P / 7:30 P Fri., January 28 Columbus East at East Central 6:50 P / 7:30 P Sat., January 29 Bloomington North at Columbus East 6:50 P / 7:30 P Tue., February 1 Girls Sectional at Bloomington North- First Round TBD Thu., February 3 Columbus North at South Decatur 6:50 P / 7:30 P Fri., February 4 Girls Sectional at Bloomington North- Semifinals TBD Sat., February 5 East Central at Columbus North 1:50 P / 2:30 P Sat., February 5 Girls Sectional at Bloomington North- Final TBD Fri., February 11 Bloomington South at Columbus North 6:50 P / 7:30 P Sat., February 12 Girls Regional at Columbus North TBD Sat., February 12 Franklin at Columbus East 6:50 P / 7:30 P Fri., February 18 Madison at Columbus East 6:50 P / 7:30 P Sat., February 19 Girls Semi-State TBD Sat., February 19 Columbus North at Franklin 6:50 P / 7:30 P Thu., February 24 Center Grove at Columbus North 6:50 P / 7:30 P Sat., February 26 Girls State Finals TBD Tue., March 1 Boys Sectional at Martinsville- First Round TBD Sat., March 5 Boys Sectional at Martinsville TBD Sat., March 12 Boys Regional at Seymour TBD Sat., March 19 Boys Semi-State TBD Sat., March 26 Boys State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis TBD

