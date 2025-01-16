2025 College Football Hall of Fame: Legends Take Center Stage

The College Football Hall of Fame’s 2025 class is a lineup worthy of a championship game. Headlining the inductees are coaching titans Urban Meyer and Nick Saban, who boast a staggering 10 national championships between them. Meyer’s transformative tenures at Florida and Ohio State, coupled with Saban’s unrivaled dynasty at Alabama, have left indelible marks on the sport.

Joining these coaching legends are players who changed the game. Michael Vick, the electrifying dual-threat quarterback from Virginia Tech, revolutionized the quarterback position with his speed and arm strength. Michael Strahan, a defensive powerhouse at Texas Southern, parlayed his college dominance into an NFL Hall of Fame career.

Other inductees include Wisconsin running back Montee Ball, whose NCAA-record 77 rushing touchdowns are still the gold standard, and Notre Dame quarterback Terry Hanratty, a pivotal figure in the Fighting Irish’s 1966 national title run. Oregon’s Haloti Ngata, a force on the defensive line, rounds out a class that showcases excellence across decades and positions.

The induction ceremony will take place on December 9 in Las Vegas, celebrating the achievements of these coaches and athletes who defined college football greatness. This year’s class reminds us why the gridiron remains a stage for legends.