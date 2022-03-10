Youth ambassadors sought for upcoming school year

The Bartholomew County Council for Youth Development is looking for local high school students to take part in the Youth Ambassador Program.

The program is designed to build leadership skills and to encourage civic engagement among youth. The council says a potential youth ambassador is open to diversity, and is reliable, empathetic, and excited about change. This year’s youth ambassadors have earned over 200 service learning hours, with an average or more than 10 hours per youth ambassador.

Students who are now in 9th, 10th and 11th grades are encouraged to apply. The deadline to apply for the upcoming group cohort is April 1st.

You can learn more about the Youth Ambassador Program and apply on the Council website at www.cydbartholomew.org.