Young to add Senate intelligence committee to assignments

Indiana’s U.S. Sen. Todd Young is announcing the four committees he will serve on in the next Congress.

Young, a former intelligence officer in the Marines will serve on the on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. This will be his first time serving on the committee.

Young will continue to serve on the Senate Committee on Finance; the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation; and the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

Indiana’s U.S. Senator-elect Jim Banks also recently announced his committee assignments. Banks was named to the Senate Armed Services Committee; the Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs; the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions; and the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs. He served on several similar committees in the U.S. House. Banks will move over to the U.S. Senate next month.

The committee assignments will begin when the 119th Congress convenes in January.