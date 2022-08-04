You Might Unexpected Money

Indiana’s Attorney General is encouraging you to find out if you have any unexpected money available, by stopping by the the attorney general’s booth at the Indiana State Fair.

Attorney General Todd Rokita says team members will be available to assist Hoosiers with unclaimed property searches. Staff will also have information and tips to help consumers protect themselves from identity theft and other scams.

The attorney general’s booth is located in the Agriculture Horticulture Building and will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

The Indiana State Fair runs until Sunday, Aug. 21 and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.