YES Cinema to give away children’s bikes after weekend shows

YES Cinema will be giving away six children’s bikes today, Saturday and Sunday. The bikes will be given out after each weekend showing of Inside Out at the cinema on Jackson Street. Each person who buys a ticket will be entered to win. You must be present to win and the bikes must be taken home after the drawing.

YES Cinema is owned and operated by the Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center. For more information you can go to yescinema.org or call 812-379-1630.