YES Cinema offering shows of documentary with local connections

YES Cinema in downtown Columbus will be hosting a special showing this week of a movie based around a Bartholomew County family.

The film, “Lifemark,” is being presented as a special Fathom event with showings today through Wednesday at the not-for-profit cinema on Jackson Street. The documentary is based on a short story called “I Lived on Parker Avenue.” The story is about an 18-year-old young man’s life after being contacted by his birth mother who lives in Bartholomew County and the disruption it causes.

The film is rated PG-13.

The daily showings will be at 7:01 p.m. and tickets are $7.

YES Cinema at Fourth and Jackson Street is owned and operated by Lincoln Central Neighborhood Family Center.