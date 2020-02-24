YES Cinema offering IU/Purdue game on big screen

You can watch the IU and Purdue men’s basketball game Thursday evening on the big screen at YES Cinema.

The theater on Jackson Street is announcing that the Indiana University Alumni Association South Central Indiana Region and the Purdue University Polytechnic Institute in Columbus are sponsoring the airing of the game.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the tipoff is at 7 p.m. Admission is free and there will be concessions, beer and wine available for purchase. The screening is open to the public and you are invited.

YES Cinema is operated by the Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center.