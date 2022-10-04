YES Cinema offering flu vaccine clinic Monday

Walgreens and Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center are teaming up for a flu shot clinic on Monday at Yes Cinema.

The clinic will be open to the public and is for those with insurance, those who are underinsured or uninsured.

Vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis. Moderna COVID boosters and pneumonia vaccines will also be available.

YES Cinema will also be giving out free bags of popcorn to those who get vaccinated.

The clinic will be from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at YES Cinema, on Jackson Street, in downtown Columbus.

You don’t need to register in advance, but you call in to make sure enough vaccines are available. For more information you can call Lincoln Central Neighborhood Center at 812-379-1630