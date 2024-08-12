YES Cinema offering conference space tours

YES Cinema is inviting you in to tour its conference spaces and a new space to hang out with your friends for special events.

Organizers say the Sarla Kalsi Conference Center offers two large conference areas and a reception space with various seating arrangements, facilities for full-service catering and technology for events such as meetings, parties, receptions, and dinner theater. The new Den is a smaller space for up to 10 people which includes recliners and large projection screens meant for sporting events, parties and similar events.

The open house will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday with the entrance to the center at 222 Fourth Street, near the front doors of the cinema at the corner of Fourth and Jackson Streets. Light refreshments and price lists will be available.

For more information or to reserve one of the spaces, you can find email contact information on our website or call 812-350-3051.

YES Cinema is owned and operated by the Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center, and all proceeds benefit the not for profit center.