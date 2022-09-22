YES Cinema extends showing of Bartholomew County based film

Tonight is now your last chance to catch a special showing of a documentary based around a Bartholomew County family.

YES Cinema in downtown Columbus will be hosting “Lifemark” a special Fathom event. The last showing was scheduled last night, but because of an overwhelming public response, the show is being extended for another day.

The feature length film is based on a short documentary called “I Lived on Parker Avenue.” The story is about an 18-year-old young man’s life after being contacted by his birth mother who lives in Bartholomew County and the disruption it causes.

The film is rated PG-13.

The last showing is at 7:01 p.m. tonight and tickets are $7.

YES Cinema at Fourth and Jackson Street is owned and operated by Lincoln Central Neighborhood Family Center.