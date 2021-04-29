Yellow Trail returns with Sunday Socials this weekend

The Yellow Trail Museum in Hope will be restarting its monthly Sunday Social series this weekend.

The history-focused gatherings are held on the first Sundays of the month and generally focus on a specific theme.

Organizers are looking for stories about businesses around the Hope Town Square and information provided will be used for a new walking tour. You are encouraged to bring news articles and photos.

Sunday’s event will be from 2 to 4 at the museum, on the northwest corner of the Hope Town Square. You can get more information by calling 812-343-3798.