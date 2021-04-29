Local News Top Story 

Yellow Trail returns with Sunday Socials this weekend

admin

The Yellow Trail Museum in Hope will be restarting its monthly Sunday Social series this weekend.

The history-focused gatherings are held on the first Sundays of the month and generally focus on a specific theme.

Organizers are looking for stories about businesses around the Hope Town Square and information provided will be used for a new walking tour. You are encouraged to bring news articles and photos.

Sunday’s event will be from 2 to 4 at the museum, on the northwest corner of the Hope Town Square. You can get more information by calling 812-343-3798.