Yellow Trail returns with Sunday Socials this weekend
The Yellow Trail Museum in Hope will be restarting its monthly Sunday Social series this weekend.
The history-focused gatherings are held on the first Sundays of the month and generally focus on a specific theme.
Organizers are looking for stories about businesses around the Hope Town Square and information provided will be used for a new walking tour. You are encouraged to bring news articles and photos.
Sunday’s event will be from 2 to 4 at the museum, on the northwest corner of the Hope Town Square. You can get more information by calling 812-343-3798.