Xenia Miller among honorees at Columbus North

Xenia Simons Miller is among this year’s inductees into the Columbus North Bulldog Hall of Fame.

Miller, a major Columbus philanthropist and wife of Cummins executive J. Irwin Miller, was a class of 1934 graduate. She will be inducted along with:

Opera singer Jane Dutton, class of 1984.

World War II test pilot Jeanne Lewellen Norbeck, Class of 1929.

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Jerry Records, class of 1956.

Choral conductor and professor at Butler University, Eric Stark, class of 1984.

Kay Nichols Stepp, class of 1963, the first woman to serve as president and CEO of an electric utility in the U.S.

The induction ceremony, which would normally be held on homecoming weekend, has been suspended again this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Columbus North High School. Photo courtesy of BCSC.