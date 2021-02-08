Wrong-way driver killed in Interstate 65 crash

A Greenwood man is dead after driving the wrong way on Interstate 65.

Indiana State Police said reports started coming in at about 1:09 a.m. yesterday morning about the wrong-way driver, and then the driver hit an SUV head-on in the southbound lanes near Southport Road. Multiple vehicles then crashed, blocking all the lanes of the highway. One driver had to be cut from their vehicle and they were flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital. Another driver was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The wrong-way driver, 29-year-old Christopher Kattman of Greenwood, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Authorities were on scene for about six hours. During that time two more drivers passing through the scene were arrested on drunk-driving charges, including one who tried to drive around the wreckage and then backed into a fire truck.