Wrong-way driver arrested on child neglect charges

A drunk driver narrowly missed a Columbus police car, while driving the wrong way in the lanes on Central Avenue, all while having a child in the truck according to police reports.

The incident started at about 1:40 a.m. Friday morning when a Columbus officer noticed a truck driving north in the southbound lanes near 7th Street, nearly hitting the police car.

The officer pulled the vehicle over and the driver 43-year-old Anthony W. Harris of Westport, appeared to have poor balance and his movements were reportedly lethargic, according to the police. He blew a .147 percent on a portable breath test.

Harris also had his young child in the vehicle.

After a certified blood test at Columbus Regional Hospital, Harris was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment and neglect of a dependent.