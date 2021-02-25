World-famous scientist taking part in Greensburg High event

Greensburg High School will be virtually hosting famous scientist Jane Goodall next week as part of the annual Greensburg Chautauqua.

History teacher John Pratt says Goodall is expected to give an uplifting talk from her home in England, followed by a question and answer session with the students.

Goodall was one of the first first women primatologists in the world and started researching chimpanzees in Tanzania in 1960. She founded the Jane Goodall Institute, a global wildlife & environment conservation organization.

Chautauquas started in the late 19th century as an educational movement and were usually an outdoor event where participants could hear a lecture or attend a concert under a tent. Greensburg hosted Helen Keller and William Jennings Bryan in those early events.

Pratt has been organizing the Greensburg Chautauquas for 26 years and this is the second year for a virtual event.

The Goodall event will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday through the Zoom app. Pratt said other schools are also invited to participate.

Image courtesy of Jane Goodall Institute.