Work to start next week on State Street repaving

Work is going to start next week on a $1.3 million repaving project on State Street in Columbus. INDOT says that patching, milling and paving will be taking place through the fall from Mapleton Street to Repp Court.

The work by Milestone Contractors will begin with upgrades to curb ramps throughout the project area, which should take about a month. Milling and paving will follow, likely in early May. All the work is expected to happen overnights from 7 in the evening to 6 in the morning. You can expect to see various lanes closed with flaggers directing traffic as needed.

The work is expected to be completed by October.