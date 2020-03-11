Work to start Monday on State Road 46 bridges in Brown County

INDOT says that work will be starting on Monday on a State Road 46 bridge project in Brown County. The $1.5 million project will improve two bridges over North Fork Salt Creek, east of Nashville.

You will see the area east of the State Road 135 junction in Nashville and east of Parkview Road reduced to one lane starting Monday with a temporary traffic signal in place until August. Crews will be replacing the bridge deck and widening that bridge.

After that portion of the project is completed, the work will move to the bridge west of Parkview Road. Crews will be resurfacing that bridge.

The project is expected to be finished by August.