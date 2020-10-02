Work to continue today on Central Avenue in Columbus

Dave OMara Contractor, Inc. plans to continue the milling and overlaying on on Central Avenue today. You will see restrictions from 25th Street to National Road in Columbus.

Restrictions today will include the northbound and southbound passing lanes on Central Avenue, the westbound driving lane on 25th Street, and the eastbound right turn lane and westbound inside left turn lane on National Road.

Officials warn that the area will be very congested due to the construction deliveries into and out of the site. You should avoid the area if you can.