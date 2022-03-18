Work to begin again next week on Interstate 65 widening project

You can expect to see traffic tie-ups on Interstate 65 between the Columbus and Walesboro exits, starting again next week. INDOT says contractors will soon be back to work widening the highway.

Monday through Friday nights next week, there will be lanes closed between the two exits to move and to place temporary concrete barrier walls.

On Monday, March 28th, southbound lanes will be closed as the traffic is shifted to the northbound lanes. That new configuration will be in place until July. March 29th through April 1st, crews will be closing northbound and southbound lanes as they begin preliminary resurfacing work.

All of the work will be done between 9 p.m. in the evening and 6 a.m. in the morning. In addition to the lanes closing, you will see reduced speed limits of 55 mph in the work zone, with 45 mph flashing signs when workers are present.

Work began last year on the $65 million project to add travel lanes, with Force Construction chosen as the contractor for the project. The new travel lanes and resurfacing is expected to be finished this fall, with additional work going on through the summer of 2023.

INDOT remind you to use extra caution, to drive without distractions, and to keep an eye out for workers in active construction zones. The work schedule is dependent on the weather.