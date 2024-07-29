Work begins today on Jackson County bridge

Traffic is expected to be restricted for almost two months on a Jackson County bridge.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, crews will be working to complete painting on the State Road 39 bridge over Smart Ditch south of Tampico, starting today.

The bridge is about two miles south of Tampico and a mile north of State Road 256. Motorists will be unable to use the southbound shoulder while work is in progress. Crews will begin to place signage in the area prior to the start of construction. The work is expected to take up to seven weeks but the work schedule is dependent on the weather.

Eagle Painting and Maintenance Company is the contractor for the project.

INDOT asks you to slow down, to use extra caution, and to drive without distractions in all work zones.