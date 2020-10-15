Women’s Giving Circle plans annual meeting, grant award

The Women’s Giving Circle of Bartholomew County is planning its annual meeting for Oct. 28th, focused on the theme of Women in Leadership.

The virtual event, to be held over the Zoom app will feature a question and answer session with former Columbus Mayor Nancy Ann (Brown) Poynter. There will also be a presentation of research completed by the WGC on the status of leadership for women in Bartholomew County.

This year’s recipient of the giving circle $10,000 grant will also be announced at the annual meeting. The grant is presented to a community not-for-profit group working to help women and children. This year, COVID-19 relief was chosen as the top priority by the giving circle.

The Women’s Giving Circle, a program of Heritage Fund — the Community Foundation for Bartholomew County, raises funds for grants to benefit women, children and families throughout Bartholomew County.

The meeting is scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28th on Zoom. To receive the Zoom link contact Kelly Geckler, marketing coordinator at the Heritage Fund, at 812-376-7772 or by email [email protected].