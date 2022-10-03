Women leaders to be honored at Wednesday event

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating women in leadership on Wednesday with a luncheon at The Commons.

This year’s featured speaker is Julie Goodspeed-Chadwick IUPUC Chancellor’s Professor of English and Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies. She will be speaking about the differences between surviving and thriving in the workplace, through storytelling and evidence-based approaches.

Cindy Frey, president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, explains:

This year’s Women in Leadership honorees are Julie Del Genio, Shen Macheel and Mary Stroh, who will share their professional journey and key decision points.

Frey said that the women’s stories are always a highlight of the event.

The event will start at 11:30 Wednesday at The Commons. It is sponsored by Columbus Regional Health and Centra Credit Union. Tickets are $45. You can make a reservation at www.columbusareachamber.com