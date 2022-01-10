Woman uses text-to-911 system to call for help in home invasion

A woman was able to use the Bartholomew County Dispatch Center’s text to 911 system to call for help Friday morning after a man broke into her home and held her against her will.

According to reports from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, the incident was reported at about 7:51 a.m. Friday morning in the 7700 block of Mill Run in Columbus. The man, identified as 45-year-old Randy S. Colburn of Edinburgh, had a no contact order in place with the victim. He is accused of kicking in her door on Wednesday and holding her against her will since then.

Deputies arrived Friday morning and asked the woman to step outside. She told them that Colburn was still inside but had fallen asleep in a back bedroom. That’s where deputies found him and took him into custody without any further incident.

Colburn is facing charges of burglary, criminal confinement, strangulation, domestic battery, intimidation and invasion of privacy.