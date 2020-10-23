Woman stabbed in Lincoln Park attack

Columbus police say a suspect is in custody after a stabbing this morning in Lincoln Park.

Police were called to the 2500 block of Lincoln Park Drive at about 6:30 a.m. this morning on a report of a woman being attacked in a parking lot. A male suspect allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle into the car she was driving and then stabbed her. As officers arrived, they saw the suspect run away.

Officers provided aid to the victim, who was flown by Lifeline helicopter to IU Methodist Hospital where she is in stable condition.

Police found the suspect hiding outside a home ithe 2500 block of 23rd Street where he was taken into custody.

The names of those involved and the preliminary charges have not yet been released.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department