Woman killed in New Year’s morning crash on Interstate 65

An Indianapolis woman died in a multi-vehicle crash early New Year’s Day in Bartholomew County.

40-year-old Heather A. Wallace was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Interstate 65.

According to reports from the Bartholomew County Sheriffs’ Department, deputies were called to the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 about three miles north of the the Jackson County line at about 1:29 a.m. Saturday morning.

Columbus Regional Hospital medics took several other victims to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies say that because of the size of the crash, and the work of crash reconstructionist at the scene, the northbound lanes were shut down for about 5 and a half hours. The accident remains under investigation.