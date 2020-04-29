Woman found inside north Columbus home

A Columbus woman is being accused of trying to steal blank checks from a home on the north side of the city Tuesday afternoon.

Columbus police were called to the 2300 block of Fairfax Drive at about 3:25 Tuesday afternoon and found 30-year-old Lindsey E. Winship inside the home. While searching her clothes officers allegedly discovered marijuana and some blank checks that belonged to the homeowner.

Winship allegedly struggled with officers trying to put her in a patrol car. She is facing preliminary charges of residential entry, possession of marijuana, theft and resisting law enforcement.