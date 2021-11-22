Woman arrested after driving through yard

Bartholomew County deputies arrested a woman Sunday on drunk driving related charges after she fled from police and ran into a home.

According to reports from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, deputies noticed a vehicle driving at twice the speed limit on 25th Street near Talley Road. Deputies tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver pulled into a driveway in the 6000 block of East 25th Street, then drove through the grass to another home, where she got out and ran inside.

Deputies arrested the driver, 34-year-old Stephanie Denney of Columbus on preliminary charges including operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.