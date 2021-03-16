Woman accused of siphoning $230k from employer

A Bartholomew County woman was arrested yesterday, accused of embezzling more than $230,000 from her Edinburgh employer.

Central Marketing Transport contacted Indiana State Police in January of last year when they found unauthorized purchases being made by a CMT employee. A company credit card was used to buy gift cards from businesses in Bartholomew, Johnson and Marion counties over a six-year period.

State police say that 42-year-old Jennifer L. Matlock made the purchases in the company name and then used the cards to make personal purchases. Matlock had worked as a recruiter for the company from 2013 until 2020.

She was arrested without incident on four counts of theft.