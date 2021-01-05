Woman accused of kicking officer after short chase

Columbus police are accusing a suspect of kicking an officer in the leg after the end of a short police chase Saturday evening.

The incident started at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday evening near 9th Street and Lafayette Ave. with the report of fight that left a woman injured. Police saw an SUV take off from the scene and tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver kept going until the 800 block of Hutchins Avenue.

The driver, 29-year-old Samantha R. Branum of Columbus allegedly became belligerent after being put into handcuffs. After kicking an officer she was taken to jail on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, battery on a law enforcement officer and driving while suspended with a prior conviction.