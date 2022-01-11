Woman accused of attacking police after trespassing in garage

A Columbus woman is accused of attacking police when they caught her damaging property inside a Union Street garage Friday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police reports, officers were called to the 2100 block of Union Street at about 3:45 p.m. Friday afternoon on a report of a woman destroying property at the garage. Police report hearing screaming coming from inside and when officers tried to enter, the woman attempted to shut the door on police. Police confirmed that the woman, 31-year-old Dystiny D. Green, had a trespass warning in place for the location and she was taken into custody.

She was first taken to Columbus Regional Health to be checked out, where she allegedly battered and spit on an officer.

She was taken to the county jail on preliminary charges of criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement, intimidation, residential entry, battery on a law enforcement officer and battery by bodily waste on a law enforcement officer.