WKKG hosting Kampout for Kids at fire station

White River Broadcasting’s Indiana Country 101.5 WKKG will be holding our annual Kampout for Kids today and Saturday at Fire Station #1 in downtown Columbus.

WKKG will be broadcasting live from the fire station until 7 p.m. this evening and then from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday

You can bring your unwrapped new toys or cash donations to benefit the Columbus Firemens Cheer Fund toy drive.

Columbus firefighters will also be holding their annual chili cookoff starting at 6 p.m. tonight at Fire Station #1 to benefit the Cheer Fund.

Columbus Firemen’s Cheer Fund is the oldest charitable organization in Bartholomew County. Money raised goes to provide Christmas gifts for the needy children of the community.

Fire Station #1 is at the corner of 10th and Washington streets in downtown Columbus.