Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Thursday

A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect in our area Thursday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, the blast of Arctic weather will likely bring a flash freeze Thursday evening with temperatures dropping more than 30 degrees in just a few hours. That will come with a transition from rain to snow.

Heavy snow is possible with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and wind gusts of up to 50 mph. That will be bring wind chill values down to 25 or 30 below zero. Wind chills that low could cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes.

You should plan on slippery road conditions with widespread blowing snow reducing visibility. And the gusty winds could bring down tree branches and power lines.

The Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon to 7 a.m. Saturday morning.