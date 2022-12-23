Winter Storm Warning in effect; Travel restrictions in place

Our area is now under a winter storm warning. The National Weather Service says temperatures will be in the single digits today, with up to 50 mph winds. That will make it feel like 25 to 35 below zero. The winter storm warning is in effect until 7 this evening.

All area counties have issued travel restrictions this morning. Jackson and Jennings counties are in the red warning level, meaning that travel is restricted to emergency workers only. You should refrain from all travel under a travel warning.

Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur and Johnson counties are under an orange travel watch this morning. That means conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to work, or in emergency situations is recommended.

Local road conditions remain largely snow-covered due to blowing and drifting snow, according to emergency officials. If you have to travel this morning, you should do so with extreme caution.

INDOT has had nearly 1,000 trucks out statewide treating roads since Thursday afternoon. They say they will remain on duty until conditions improve. Each snow plow takes a route that takes two to three hours to complete.

Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers says that if possible you should stay off the roadways and take every precaution if you spend time outside today.