Winter storm warning in effect today through Monday

A winter storm warning is in effect for our area from 7 a.m. Sunday morning to 7 p.m. Monday evening.

According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, heavy snow is expected in our area starting around 10 a.m. Forecasters estimate 3 to 7 inches during the daytime, and another 3 to 5 inches overnight. And another 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible Monday.

However, the snow is expected to begin mixing with freezing rain and sleet early Monday morning, leading to up to a 10th of an inch of ice possible. Road conditions Monday, especially during the morning, are expected to be very difficult.

Temperatures are forecast to be a high near 26 today, a low of around 23 overnight, and high near 28 on Monday. The wind will pick up on Monday with gusts of around 30 mph possible.

The agency warns that the strong winds, weight of snow on tree limbs and ice accumulation on power lines may cause widespread power outages.