Winter Storm Warning for our area; Warming locations available

Our area is now under a winter storm warning Thursday afternoon through Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, the blast of Arctic weather will likely bring a flash freeze Thursday night with temperatures dropping more than 30 degrees in just a few hours. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph will bring wind chill values down to 25 or 30 below zero. Wind chills that low could cause frostbite in as little as 15 minutes.

Local emergency officials are announcing that some Columbus parks facilities will be open to get shelter from the weather for those in need.

On Friday, The Commons will be open from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.. Hamilton Center will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Foundation For Youth will be open from 10 to 6:30 and Nexus Park will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Saturday, The Commons will be open from 10 to 6 and Nexus Park will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Brighter Days Homeless Shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday night into Friday morning, and from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. Friday into Saturday. It will be open all day on Sunday, Christmas Day.

The Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon to 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.